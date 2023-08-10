Blue Compass Celebrates Being Fastest RV Company to Sell 150,000 RVs

News provided by

Blue Compass RV

10 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • Blue Compass Gives Away a New RV to Local Mechanic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV celebrated the sale of its 150,000th RV in July by giving away a 2023 Jay Flight 264BH to a local mechanic and his family at our Blue Compass RV dealership in Cincinnati.

Continue Reading
Blue Compass CEO Jon Ferrando surprises customer by giving away 2023 Jay Flight 264BH
Blue Compass CEO Jon Ferrando surprises customer by giving away 2023 Jay Flight 264BH
Blue Compass RV celebrated the sale of its 150,000th RV in July by giving away a 2023 Jay Flight 264BH to a local mechanic and his family at the Blue Compass RV dealership in Cincinnati with store associates and CEO Jon Ferrando
Blue Compass RV celebrated the sale of its 150,000th RV in July by giving away a 2023 Jay Flight 264BH to a local mechanic and his family at the Blue Compass RV dealership in Cincinnati with store associates and CEO Jon Ferrando

"This is an incredible milestone for our company to sell over 150,000 RVs in a little over five years, continuing our momentum as the fastest RV company to achieve this mark," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, President and CEO. "All of our associates helped us attain this historic milestone in record time. Last year we gave away our 100,000th RV sold to a deserving military veteran."

"We surprised our customer, by ripping up the contract and giving away the 2023 Jay Flight 264BH he was purchasing to go on trips with his family.  Thank you to our customers and associates for making this happen, along with Ken Walters and his team at Jayco for helping us give this unit away to a deserving family," added Jon Ferrando.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:
Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Media contact: Blue Compass, bluecompassrv@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Blue Compass RV

Also from this source

Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Utah

Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Pacific Northwest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.