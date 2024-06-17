Blue Compass RV Achieves Airstream Five Rivet Honors in Record 8 Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV proudly announces that eight Airstream locations qualified for the prestigious Airstream Five Rivet Award for outstanding customer service, a record-setting feat amongst dealership groups. Started in 2017, Airstream's Five Rivet Dealer Standards Program requires dealers to meet the highest standards for both sales and service. This is the third year that Blue Compass RV locations have been recognized.

"We are proud of our teams at these eight locations that have achieved Five Rivet distinction. This reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our customers in sales and service," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV. "This is the third year that our Airstream stores have achieved Five Rivet status, and it is great to see even more of our locations meet these standards which requires elite performance."

"The Airstream Five Rivet Dealer Award is acknowledged quarterly and only the top Airstream dealers who have successfully met the highest standards in both sales and service are recognized for their accomplishments," said Bryan Melton, VP of Sales at Airstream. "The Airstream customers are the ones who are ultimately choosing which dealer will be Five Rivet, and Blue Compass continues to set an impressive trend of hitting these scores with their customers."

Blue Compass RV now has eight, up from seven in 2023, Airstream locations notably possessing the Five Rivet distinction, the most Five Rivet stores of any dealer in the US in the history of the Five Rivet program, as listed below.

Airstream of Austin

Airstream of Tampa

Blue Compass Albany

Blue Compass Des Moines

Blue Compass Orlando

Blue Compass Greensboro

Blue Compass Jacksonville

Blue Compass South Carolina

To learn more about our Airstream locations and Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://airstreamtampa.rvone.com/ , https://www.airstreamofaustin.com/ , https://www.airstreamsouthcarolina.com/ , https://www.airstreamofdesmoines.com/ , https://www.airstreamofgainesville.com/ , https://airstreamofgreensboronc.com/ , https://airstreamoforlando.com/ , or https://www.bluecompassrv.com/

Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Named the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four consecutive years, Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 10 consecutive years, with eight Airstream stores achieving the prestigious "Five Rivet" status.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for three consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

