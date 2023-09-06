Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in North Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced that it has completed the rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand on its 7 stores in North Carolina.  Blue Compass RV is now a leading brand in major RV markets across the North Carolina. This year the company is rolling out the Blue Compass RV brand to over 100 stores in 33 states.

"The Blue Compass RV brand launch across North Carolina was exceptional.  Our customers and associates are excited to see our stores come together under the Blue Compass RV brand.  We have experienced tremendous growth in RV sales and service in North Carolina since we entered the state in 2019, and the new brand will propel us to further growth," said Blue Compass RV Founder, CEO and President Jon Ferrando.

"We are making significant investments to upgrade our facilities and install new exterior and interior signage and brand imagery across all of our stores," added Jon Ferrando.  "Blue Compass RV is replacing legacy brands that have served North Carolina for over 50 years including Sonny's RV and Bill Plemmons RV World.  North Carolina is a strong growing RV market that has 4 of the top 60 BTAs in the United States." 

The store teams celebrated with several of Blue Compass RV's NASCAR customers including NASCAR greats Corey Lajoie and Erik Jones.   North Carolina is the home for many of the NASCAR teams that Blue Compass RV services. The below dealerships were rebranded Blue Compass RV:

  • RV One Superstores Charlotte is now Blue Compass RV Charlotte
  • Sonny's RV Concord is now Blue Compass RV Concord
  • RV One Superstores Greensboro is now Blue Compass RV Greensboro
  • Carolina Coach and Camper is now Blue Compass RV Hickory
  • Bill Plemmons RV World Raliegh is now Blue Compass RV Raleigh
  • RV One Superstores South Raleigh is now Blue Compass RV South Raleigh
  • Bill Plemmons RV World Winston Salem is now Blue Compass RV Winston Salem

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV: 
Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

