Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Texas

News provided by

Blue Compass RV

06 Jul, 2023, 15:00 ET

  • 17 Stores in Key Markets Across Texas Come Together under Inspiring Blue Compass RV Brand and Logo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced that it has completed the rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand in Texas. Blue Compass RV is now a leading RV retail brand in major RV markets across Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the Coastal Bend area, Beaumont, Tyler, and Lubbock.

Continue Reading
ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Alvin is now Blue Compass RV Houston
ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Alvin is now Blue Compass RV Houston
This updated branding in each dealership consists of the new blue-hued logo, featuring a sun-drenched landscape of mountains accessible by a road of possibilities
This updated branding in each dealership consists of the new blue-hued logo, featuring a sun-drenched landscape of mountains accessible by a road of possibilities
17 Stores in Key Markets Across Texas Come Together under Inspiring Blue Compass RV Brand and Logo
17 Stores in Key Markets Across Texas Come Together under Inspiring Blue Compass RV Brand and Logo

"We are excited to complete the launch of the Blue Compass RV brand across our stores in Texas," said Blue Compass RV Founder, CEO and President Jon Ferrando. "This will position us to grow our customer base further in Texas, which is a very strong market for us and the largest RV market in the United States.  The response to our new brand from customers, our associates and the local communities in Texas has been amazing."

Blue Compass RV has stores concentrated in the top Texas markets.  Texas has four markets in the top twenty in the US based on registrations in 2022; Dallas/Fort Worth (#2 in US), Houston (#3 in US), Austin (#14 in US) and San Antonio (#17 in US).  Blue Compass RV has 17 stores across Texas and 11 stores are concentrated in these key top markets.

This updated branding in each dealership consists of the new blue-hued logo, featuring a sun-drenched landscape of mountains accessible by a road of possibilities – best seen through a vehicle purchased at a Blue Compass RV location. As consumers head to these locations, they will be treated to new signage, both in the facility and on the property, as well as an elevated experience that directly reflects the Blue Compass RV brand.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV: 
Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

The below dealerships have received a full rebrand this summer:

  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Alvin is now Blue Compass RV Houston
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Austin is now Blue Compass RV Austin
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Boerne is now Blue Compass RV Boerne
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Corpus Christi is now Blue Compass RV Corpus Christi
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Dallas is now Blue Compass RV Dallas
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Denton is now Blue Compass RV Denton
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Fort Worth is now Blue Compass RV Fort Worth
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Katy is now Blue Compass RV Katy
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Rockport is now Blue Compass RV Rockport
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter San Antonio is now Blue Compass RV San Antonio
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Seguin is now Blue Compass RV Seguin
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Silsbee is now Blue Compass RV Beaumont North
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Tyler is now Blue Compass RV Tyler
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Beaumont is now Blue Compass RV Beaumont
  • ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Canton is now Blue Compass RV Canton
  • Pharr RVs Lubbock is now Blue Compass RV Lubbock

SOURCE Blue Compass RV

Also from this source

Blue Compass RV Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Historic Milestones

Five Blue Compass RV Stores Achieve Prestigious Airstream Five Rivet Honors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.