Blue Compass RV Honored with Achievement in Brand Development at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business

Blue Compass RV Received Award in Recognition for Completing Their Nationwide Brand Rollout in Just One Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV is proud to announce that they have received the Gold Globee award for Achievement in Brand Development at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. This prestigious award acknowledges their dedication to quality and innovation in the RV industry and is a testament to the incredible hard work and devotion of their entire team at Blue Compass RV.

The Globee® Awards, known for celebrating outstanding achievements across various sectors, highlighted Blue Compass RV's significant contributions as they push the boundaries of what is possible. Blue Compass RV was selected from a highly competitive pool of entries, emphasizing their business excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional value to their clients and stakeholders.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award, and receive the recognition of success and dedication provided by the Blue Compass RV team throughout the rebrand," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO, and President of Blue Compass RV. "This nationwide brand rollout was a massive undertaking that wouldn't have been possible without the talent and passion of every person on our team, spanning over 100 stores in 33 states throughout the US. We are excited for the future now that our stores are under the Blue Compass RV brand from coast to coast."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/

Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide an exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Blue Compass locations have been recognized for customer service, sales and experience including being named the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four consecutive years, eight Airstream stores achieving the prestigious "Five Rivet" status, and Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for three consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com/

