Blue Compass RV Named to Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Blue Compass RV recognized for a second year in a row

Companies on the list had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV dealership group on the list

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today named Blue Compass RV as one of the fastest growing companies on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized for our growth by the Inc. 5000 Regionals for the second year in a row," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV. "This award is a reflection of the hard work of our incredible associates at over 100 Blue Compass locations from coast to coast who are dedicated to providing world-class customer service."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy. Blue Compass RV was the fastest growing RV dealership group named in Inc. Magazine's list of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com/ .

About Blue Compass RV

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States over the past five years, with over 100 locations in 33 states. Our stores across America offer an incredible selection of new and used RVs, including the best lineup of premium new brands. Our mission is to provide an exceptional sales, service, and RV ownership experience for our customers, and with over 1,000 service bays across the country, we're able to service our customers wherever their travels may take them.

Blue Compass locations have been recognized for customer service, sales and experience including being named the #1 Airstream dealer in the world for four consecutive years, seven Airstream stores achieving the prestigious "Five Rivet" status, and Blue Compass RV's flagship Motor Home Specialist store has been the leading motorhome dealer in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years.

Led by Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President Jon Ferrando, Blue Compass has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2018, for which it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as South Florida Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for three consecutive years. Prior to launching Blue Compass RV, Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue.

