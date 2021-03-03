Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies Join National Commitment to Protect Employees and Communities from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies joined the Rally for Recovery Commitment to protect employees, encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and educate staff and local communities on ways to mitigate the spread of the virus. The pledge was launched by the federal government and business leaders to encourage companies to take action to defeat the coronavirus.



BCBS companies commit to:

Requiring individuals to wear masks and social distance while in the workplace.

Reducing barriers to vaccinations by making it easier for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, once available to them.

Communicating with employees, members and communities about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We need to come together to stop the spread of this unforgiving virus," said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which is also joining the pledge. "We are making a promise to continue to help ensure the safety of our employees and our communities at large as we fight the pandemic. We are committed to redoubling our efforts to support the equitable distribution of vaccines across the country. I'm pleased the administration is encouraging our nation's employers to take action to save lives."



To learn more about how BCBS companies are combatting the pandemic, visit bcbsprogresshealth.com.

Employers nationwide are encouraged to join the Rally for Recovery Commitment and can learn more and sign up here.



The Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that joined the Rally for Recovery Commitment include: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Hawaii, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, Blue Cross of Idaho, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Blue Shield of California, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, Capital BlueCross, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Florida Blue , Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Independence Blue Cross, Premera Blue Cross, Regence BlueShield of Idaho, BlueCross BlueShield of Puerto Rico, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

