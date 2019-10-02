Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP) Expands Benefits and Services in 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), announced 2020 benefits with innovative health tools, cost transparency solutions and quality benefits for eligible participants in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

"As a health insurer for the federal workforce since the start of the FEHB Program 60 years ago, we take great pride in providing products and services that meet our members' needs," said William A. Breskin, senior vice president of government programs for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "We're continuing to evolve our products to provide great coverage at reasonable prices, to make health care and health insurance easier to understand and more transparent, and to partner with our members in their health. With the fepblue mobile app, the online procedure cost estimator and the introduction of a new drug cost tool, we are providing our members with the information and capabilities they need to maximize the value of their health insurance and to navigate the health care system. FEP is today what it has always been – the best value out there for the federal workforce."

Highlights of What's New for 2020

Enhanced Telehealth Services

FEP continues to expand access to quality health care services through telehealth benefits, provided by Teladoc®. Telehealth services can be used for the treatment of minor acute conditions, dermatology care, behavioral health, counseling for substance use disorders, and new for 2020, nutritional counseling. The program eliminates the copayment for the first two telehealth sessions for all members no matter which service they choose. All services, except nutritional counseling, are subject to a copayment after the first two sessions. Nutritional counseling has no member cost-share as a preventive benefit. Learn more at https://www.fepblue.org/get-care/telehealth.

Increased Medicare Part B Premium Reimbursement

The Medicare Reimbursement Account will offer additional value to Basic Option members with Medicare. All members enrolled in Basic Option and Medicare Part A and B are eligible for up to $800 in their reimbursement account. This enhanced reimbursement significantly offsets the annual cost of Part B premiums.

Diabetes Support

FEP is expanding its support of members living with chronic conditions with the introduction of a new diabetes management program offered by Livongo®. Standard Option and Basic Option members with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes will be eligible to participate in the program, which offers a glucose meter and unlimited test strips, and lancets at no cost to the member. Certified diabetes educators are also available to provide coaching on nutrition and lifestyle questions anytime via phone, text and Livongo's mobile app.

Enhanced Benefit for Preventive Cleanings

Regular dental care is vital to overall health. FEP BlueDental® will offer an additional cleaning at no cost to Standard Option and High Option members to encourage regular visits.

Continued Vision Provider Network Expansion

FEP BlueVision® is accepted by many national retailers and independent ophthalmologists, optometrists and opticians. The vision network includes more than 91,000 doctors, providing unparalleled access to vision care for members.

2020 Approved Rates:

Standard Option, Basic Option and FEP Blue Focus Premiums in 2020

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $116.91

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $267.15

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $286.74



Basic Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $75.94

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $178.61

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $191.22



FEP Blue Focus:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $53.14

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $114.25

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $125.67

FEP BlueVision Premiums in 2020

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $5.49

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $10.97

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $16.46



Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $3.50

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $6.99

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $10.49



FEP BlueDental Premiums in 2020 (the rates below are for FEP BlueDental's most populous region, Region 1)

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $17.31

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $34.63

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $51.94

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $9.16

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $18.32

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $27.49

FEP BlueDental rates depend upon the rate region in which a member lives.

All changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2020. Eligible participants will have an opportunity to make their health care coverage decisions during open enrollment, which runs from Nov. 11 through Dec. 9, 2019.

Additional information about 2020 benefits is available on at www.fepblue.org/whatsnew. Members can also call the National Information Center at 1-800-411-BLUE (2583).

