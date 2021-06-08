Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (FEP) Joins White House Effort to Achieve National Vaccination Goal

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) Government-wide Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®) announced it will launch a COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program starting Friday, June 11, 2021, to encourage members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and help meet President Biden's goal of having at least 70% of the U.S. adult population receive one or more vaccinations for COVID-19 by July 4, 2021.

Eligible members – those over the age of 18 with an FEP MyBlue® account – will receive $50 on their MyBlue Wellness Card when they provide official documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination record. Members can use these incentive funds to purchase qualified medical expenses. FEP is the first Federal Employees Health Benefit program to offer a vaccination incentive like this to its members.

"FEP remains committed to protecting the health of our members and we continuously look for innovative solutions to the challenges we face in our health care system," said William A. Breskin, senior vice president of government programs for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "We're proud to take part in the White House's nationwide effort to help end the pandemic and encourage our members to get vaccinated and protect not only themselves, but their families and loved ones from this unforgiving virus."

Members will be able to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program and submit their vaccination records beginning Friday, June 11, 2021. Additional information about the program will be available on the FEP website at that time.

Today's announcement is another example of BCBS companies' ongoing action to support efforts for every American to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. Last March, BCBS companies joined with America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) as part of the White House's Vaccine Community Connector to help millions of seniors in underserved communities receive their vaccines.

Over the last several months, Blue Cross Blue Shield companies set up and supported mass vaccination events, staffed call centers to schedule appointments and helped vaccinate millions of Americans. BCBS companies partnered with Lyft and United Way to provide access to free rides to people getting vaccinated. Through a partnership with Feeding America—which reaches over 40 million Americans through their network of 200 food banks—BCBS companies are reaching underserved and vulnerable communities and sharing accurate, trusted information on COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy.

Last week, President Biden announced a National Month of Action to mobilize an all-of-America sprint to get 70 percent of the U.S. adults at least one COVID-19 dose by July 4th. In addition to the BCBS FEP COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program, BCBS companies are focused on taking vaccines the "last mile" by identifying homebound members and sending out nurses and deploying mobile clinics to communities with low access to vaccination, such as seasonal farmworkers and other underserved communities. BCBS companies are partnering with community organizations, sports teams and local health care providers to conduct vaccine clinics, and offering bilingual staff and conducting community canvassing. BCBS companies have more than 160 vaccine-related events planned for the month of June.

About The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan (FEP®)

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), has been part of the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program since its inception in 1960. It covers roughly 5.6 million federal employees, retirees and their families out of the more than 8 million people who receive their benefits through the FEHB Program. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association negotiates annually with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to determine the benefits and premiums for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Service Benefit Plan. The 35 local member companies of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association are the primary points of contact for Service Benefit Plan members. They are responsible for processing claims and providing customer service to our members. To locate the address and telephone number for a local Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, please visit fepblue.org/contact-us.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide healthcare coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides healthcare insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index(SM). For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit BCBS.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. You can read our Pledge to Make Meaningful Change here. To learn more about our National Health Equity Strategy and our Maternal Health Program, visit BlueHealthEquity.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield Association