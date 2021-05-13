Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Awards Grants to Community-Based Organizations for #VaccTogether Month

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) today announced the recipients who will receive a portion of $550,000 in total funding to help deliver critical COVID-19 resources to those most impacted by the pandemic. These grants are part of BCBSIL #VaccTogether Month – an initiative connecting communities with vaccines and bolstering local outreach and education efforts ahead of the summer months.

As part of BCBSIL's collaborative approach to help Illinois residents recover from COVID-19, the awarded funds empower 16 community-based organizations across the state to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and education.

"Building healthy communities is at the heart of everything we do at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, and throughout this pandemic, we have been honored to support local organizations who share our mission at this critical time," said Harmony Harrington, vice president, government and community relations, BCBSIL. "As we encourage Illinoisans to do their part to bring us all #VaccTogether, we stand ready to partner with these grantees to help expand vaccine education and access. By connecting hard-to-reach populations with resources, we're empowering more Illinois residents to protect themselves, protect others and take their health into their own hands."

BCBSIL offered this special round of grant funding through its Care Van® Immunization Initiative, which reinvests payments from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) to enhance community health.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Albertsons Companies

Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness

Chicago Family Health Center Inc.

Chinese Mutual Aid Association Inc.

DuPage Access

Family Christian Health Center

Heartland International Health Center

Howard Brown Health Center

Inner-City Muslim Action Network

Lake County Health Department Mobile POD

Lawndale Christian Health Center

SIHF Healthcare

Sisters Working It Out, NFP

South Shore Works Planning and Preservation Coalition

South Suburban College Foundation

Foundation TCA Health, Inc

As part of its ongoing #VaccTogether efforts, BCBSIL encourages Illinoisans to share personal photos and stories on social media using the hashtag "#VaccTogether" as they receive the COVID-19 vaccine, help someone get vaccinated or reunite with a loved one.

Learn more about BCBSIL's ongoing support for members and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

