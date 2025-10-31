Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Continues Offering Quality Health Care Plans in All Counties During Open Enrollment

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois continues its commitment to offer quality individual and family health insurance plans throughout Illinois, with the launch of its 2026 individual marketplace plans, beginning Nov. 1.

BCBSIL plans include a Point of Service (POS) plan, one Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plan, and two Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans. All are designed to provide coverage that is reliable. BCBSIL also maintains a wide network of primary care providers, specialists, hospitals, and other health care facilities.

"We are committed to offer multiple, qualified health plans across Illinois as we have for 14 years of ACA open enrollment," said Brian Snell, BCBSIL plan president.

New this year: MDLIVE, a digital healthcare platform that offers reliable 24/7 health care by phone or video, will offer asynchronous Urgent Care, allowing members to receive medical advice without a formal appointment by submitting photos.

Open enrollment runs through January 15. Learn more about BCBSIL health care plans by visiting MyCardBCBSIL.com or calling 877-908-5593. For help finding a plan on GetCoveredIlinois.gov, contact an independent, authorized agent.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois, serving nearly 9 million members and operating in all 102 Illinois counties. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois