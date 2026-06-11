Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Launches Edge Plans Powered by EasifySM

The Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois today announced the launch of Edge health plans, a new category of guided health coverage designed to help lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes without reducing benefits. The plans also aim to ease administrative demands for employers while supporting long-term workforce health and financial stability.

Designed with the flexibility of a broad preferred provider organization (PPO) network and a copay-only benefit structure, Edge plans make it easier for employees to understand and anticipate out-of-pocket costs. Integrated digital tools guide employees to personalized support, while educational resources help them better understand and use their benefits.

"Edge plans equip members with the tools to choose wisely and help employers manage costs," said BCBSIL President Brian Snell. "By simplifying benefits, guiding decisions, and encouraging high-value care, we're working to drive better experiences and meaningful results."

This new generation of guided health coverage provides employers with a more proactive approach to managing total medical costs while maintaining access to quality care. Edge plans are designed to improve cost efficiency without relying on narrow provider networks or reduced benefits. The plans also offer flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations and are structured to help reduce administrative complexity.

Easify Edge plans will be available January 1, 2027.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois, serving nine million members and operating in all 102 Illinois counties. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois