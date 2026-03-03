Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Launches Unity[SM] Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois today announced the Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health, a unified digital platform that matches members to more than 20 curated digital health solutions in one easy-to-navigate experience.

Designed to help manage the significant number of digital health solutions available, the Unity platform delivers a high-performing virtual network with seamless contracting, streamlined administration, proactive member engagement, and clear performance insights.

"Unity Health Hub is an innovative digital experience that enhances ease of use, access and transparency for our clients," said Brian Snell, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois President. "The streamlined experience drives member engagement while improving overall health outcomes. It's a smarter, simpler way to connect employees with proven digital health solutions."

Integrated directly into Blue Access for Members™, the Unity Health Hub will link to customer service and condition management resources to provide members with a coordinated experience. Members can access the platform online and via mobile and are matched to clinically appropriate programs tailored to their goals—from managing chronic conditions to navigating pregnancy or improving overall wellness.

The Unity Health Hub will be available to BCBSIL members beginning January 1, 2027.

About BCBSIL

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois, serving nine million members and operating in all 102 Illinois counties. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

*Unity and all associated digital and in-person health programs and services are powered by Solera Health, Inc. Contracted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois to deliver a select collection of lifestyle programs, tools, and apps.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois