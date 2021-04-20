Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Launches #VaccTogether Campaign as COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've believed collaboration is key to supporting our members and communities. We're now looking to further grow the network of partners we're helping to increase vaccine access throughout Illinois," said Harmony Harrington, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "Our aim is for our Care Van program to help deliver critical resources to those most impacted by COVID-19 so we can all get #VaccTogether safely as soon as possible."

This #VaccTogether round of funding will award grants of between $20,000 and $40,000 per qualifying organization.

Organizations that have an action plan to use the BCBSIL Mobile Care Van unit in their respective communities for specialized, community-based COVID-19 vaccine mobile health initiatives will be eligible for an additional $10,000 worth of funding.

Organizations are encouraged to apply starting April 20 here, using Invitation Code: P4P_2021, Funding Stream: IL P4P Immunization Grant

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 30.

BCBSIL is also announcing "BCBSIL VaccTogether Month" from May 1 through May 31. To kick off VaccTogether Month, BCBSIL will announce the organizations selected to receive grants as part of the Care Van Immunization Initiative on May 7. BCBSIL will also connect communities with vaccines and bolster community education efforts at Blue Door Neighborhood CenterSM locations in Chicago's Morgan Park, Pullman and South Lawndale neighborhoods, as well as through new community partnerships. BCBSIL VaccTogether Month will also serve as a call to action to those who are vaccinated to help others make appointments with health care providers and get vaccinated as well. BCBSIL encourages Illinoisans to share photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as they do their part to support COVID-19 education and vaccine access using the hashtag #VaccTogether.

#VaccTogether and BCBSIL VaccTogether Month are just the latest ways Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is demonstrating its commitment to community health and recovery from the pandemic, including:

"Fighting COVID-19 is a collective effort. Everyone can get involved by helping a loved one book a vaccine appointment or sharing your personal story about why getting vaccinated is important to you and your family," said Harrington. "#VaccTogether is all about reconnecting with friends, family and the people we care about to reclaim life's sweetest moments, and we remain committed to doing our part to keep our communities healthy."

Learn more about BCBSIL's support for members and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

