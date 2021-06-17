Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Announces Three Appointments to Government Markets Leadership Team

EAGAN, Minn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced three new officer appointments within its Government Markets team. Victoria Losinski has been promoted to vice president, Center of Excellence for Star, Quality and Risk Adjustment. Jeff Snegosky has been named vice president of Medicare and Individual. John Warren, who joined the company in 2020, will step into a new role as vice president of business development, product and innovation.

"These leaders are integral members of the government markets team and embody our member-first approach," said Monica Engel, senior vice president and president of government markets for Blue Cross. "I am confident the depth of this team places us in a strong position to foster additional growth an innovation while serving the needs of our members as a top priority."

Victoria Losinski, Pharm.D. Ph.D., Vice President, Center of Excellence for Star, Quality and Risk Adjustment

As vice president of the Medicare Stars Center of Excellence, Victoria Losinski leads strategy for Star, quality and risk adjustment that integrates best-in-class capabilities across a number of functions that are designed to deliver optimal health outcomes for members.

In 2015, Blue Cross established an internal Medicare Stars Center of Excellence to ensure optimal performance in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Five-Star Quality Star Rating System. The Stars program scores Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug (Part D) plans on a series of performance and clinical measures, including quality of care, member experience, health plan administration and customer service.

In her previous role as director of portfolio strategy and implementation, Losinski developed innovative programming that improved member health though expanded pharmacy services to ensure members received the right care at the right time with the right experience.

Jeff Snegosky, Vice President of Medicare and Individual

Jeff Snegosky is responsible for the management and expansion of all Medicare and Individual lines of business, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Group Retiree Products, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D), Special Needs Plans and Individual Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans. Snegosky will also continue to provide the strategic direction for distribution, retail operations and the execution of sales strategies, including all direct and indirect sales channels.

In his previous role as senior director of the Individual market and government sales, Snegosky had P&L responsibility for Individual market products under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as well as the sales and distribution strategy for both Medicare and Individual.

John Warren, Vice President of Business Development, Product and Innovation

In the newly created role of vice president of business development, product and innovation, John Warren leads business and market development for all government products. Warren leads a team of product management and business development professionals and provides business innovation design support for all government programs.

Warren previously served as vice president of Medicare providing strategic oversight and direction for all Medicare lines of business, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Group Retiree Products, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) and Special Needs Plans.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

