Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is proud to announce that the organization has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for 2020. Launched in 2002, the CEI has become the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Blue Cross joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We believe that advancing diversity, inclusion and equity is a critical hallmark of being a great place to work," said Dr. Craig Samitt, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "We're proud to have received a perfect score in this year's Corporate Equality Index. It honors our passion to embrace all types of diversity and reflects our desire to be a place where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work."

"These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do— it is also the best business decision," said HRC President Alphonso David. "Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how more than 1,050 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Blue Cross' efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com), with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today as a health company: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. Blue Cross is a not-for-profit, taxable organization. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago.

About the Human Right Commission Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

