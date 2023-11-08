Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota expands no-cost access to Diabetes Prevention Programs, starting in 2024

Evidence-based lifestyle change programs now free for more members with prediabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced it is eliminating member cost-sharing for diabetes prevention programs (DPPs) for fully-insured commercial members beginning upon 2024 plan renewals. Traditionally available through Medicare and Medicaid at no cost, DPP benefits in commercial plans often come with a level of out-of-pocket expense for the member. With this change, Blue Cross is lowering the barrier for accessing a national network of support that is proven to help reduce diagnoses of type 2 diabetes.

"Diabetes prevention programs have historically been underutilized by members due to a combination of factors, including many with prediabetes being unaware of their condition, or that the progression to type 2 diabetes is preventable, and the program's cost being applied to a plan deductible," said Amy Bloomquist, director of sustainability design at Blue Cross. "Increasing accessibility through the elimination of cost sharing is an integral component of our multi-faceted approach to diabetes prevention. Our goal is that both members and providers will begin to consider enrolling in a DPP as the first line of defense while the chronic disease is most easily reversible."

The national DPP curriculum is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recognized way to prevent or delay a type 2 diabetes diagnosis for those with prediabetes—an affliction that 96 million, or every one in three U.S. adults, are estimated to have, according to the CDC. The program is a 12-month commitment, offered both virtually and in-person within local communities, where participants are taught to take small steps to increase physical activity, eat healthier, manage stress and address other factors that contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes through sessions led by a trained lifestyle coach.

The goal for each DPP participant is to lose at least five percent of their body weight by the conclusion of the program, fostered by the ongoing support of others going through the program. DPPs are proven to reduce the risk of diabetes by 58 percent (71 percent for participants aged 60 and older), according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Without intervention, 29 percent of our members who are prediabetic today will develop type 2 diabetes in three years," said Dr. Mark Steffen, chief medical officer at Blue Cross. "Prediabetes, or an elevated level of glucose in the blood, is a treatable condition. Avoiding the onset of type 2 diabetes means significantly lowering a person's risks of heart and kidney diseases, blindness, and other significant health problems. The stakes are very high, and we don't want cost to be a barrier to the value that DPPs provide. Extending this no-cost option to our fully insured commercial groups will foster greater access for those who can benefit the most."

In-person DPPs are offered by a variety of host locations, including hospitals and clinics, YMCA chapters, Area Agency on Aging locations, and county and tribal public health services. Eligibility requirements for DPPs can vary; to learn more about coverage, resources and support through Blue Cross, visit https://www.bluecrossmn.com/diabetes. To find an in-network CDC-certified DPP provider, visit https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/find-a-program.html.

Removing member cost-share for DPPs reflects an ongoing commitment by Blue Cross to ease the financial burden for members affected by diabetes and prediabetes. In 2020, the company implemented a $0 insulin copay for its fully insured plans.

The expansion of no-cost DPP programs applies to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota's fully insured commercial plans. In fully insured plans, Blue Cross sets the plan benefit design and covers eligible healthcare claims. In self-insured plans, employers set their own benefits, which are then administered by Blue Cross. Self-insured plans may choose to offer no-cost DPP coverage for their own workforce. Members should reference their individual benefit plan or call customer service to learn more.

For 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

