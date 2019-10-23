Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation Awards more than $1.4M to Increase Access to Healthcare Coverage Across the State

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation has awarded more than $1.4M in grants to 12 nonprofits in Minnesota to support their efforts in helping people access health care coverage.

The grants are part of a specific strategy within the Foundation, which seeks to increase health care coverage across Minnesota, build capacity in the grantee organizations and increase awareness about the communities in Minnesota most impacted by a lack of health care access.

"Access to health care is vital to the health of Minnesotans," said Dr. Mark Steffen, chief medical officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and newly appointed Foundation board chair. "We know that uninsured people are far more likely to delay health care or go without it entirely – the impacts of which can be devastating. We also know that uninsured rates are rising in Minnesota. The data show that the greatest needs are in communities of color, indigenous communities, the LGBTQ community and those in a lower income bracket, so the greatest opportunity for us as a Foundation to help reverse this trend is to support organizations that are embedded in these communities."

These grants will primarily be used to fund local outreach navigators, who will connect with fellow community members who are uninsured and eligible for programs like MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance. They will work to increase awareness of the importance of obtaining and maintaining health insurance and the resources that are available.

"At the Foundation, we are committed to our mission of making a healthy difference in communities by advancing health equity and improving the conditions where people live, learn, work and play," said Carolyn Link, Foundation president. "Through these grants, we are supporting our grantee partners to meet their communities where they are, whether that is in their community center, their mosque, or at local events – and do so in culturally relevant ways. We're thrilled to support our grantee partners in these efforts."

The following organizations were selected to receive Access to Coverage grants. Learn more here.

African Community Services, Minneapolis

African Community Senior Services, Minneapolis

CARE Clinic, Red Wing

CLUES, St. Paul

Hmong American Partnership, St. Paul

JustUs Health, St. Paul

Native American Community Clinic, Minneapolis

Northpoint Health and Wellness, Minneapolis

Northwest Indian Community Development Center, Bemidji

Open Door Health Center, Mankato

University of Minnesota (SHADAC), Minneapolis

(SHADAC), United Community Action Partnership, Willmar

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation makes a healthy difference in communities by advancing health equity and improving conditions where people live, learn, work and play, awarding more than $55 million to over 500 nonprofits since it was established in 1986. For more information on Blue Cross' grantmaking programs, visit bluecrossmnfoundation.org.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

Related Links

http://bluecrossmnfoundation.org

