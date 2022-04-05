Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation welcomes new members to its board of directors

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation is excited to announce the addition of Dana Erickson and May Vang to its board of directors. Dana Erickson is the president and chief executive officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) and its parent company Stella, and May Vang is Blue Cross' vice president of treasury and chief investment officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our board," said Bukata Hayes, chair of the Blue Cross Foundation board and vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross. "The insights and vision of both Dana and May will be vital as the Foundation moves forward in our strategy and efforts to deepen our commitment to racial and health equity across Minnesota."

Prior to her appointment as president and CEO, Dana Erickson served as senior vice president and president of health services at Blue Cross. Erickson joined the organization in 2015 as senior director of care management before being promoted to vice president of the same division the following year. In addition to her leadership of Blue Cross, Erickson is also a board member of Portico Healthnet, a longtime grantee partner in the Foundation's Access to Coverage portfolio.

May Vang rejoined Blue Cross as vice president of treasury and chief investment officer in 2021, after previously serving as assistant treasurer and director of treasury operations in the organization from 2010-2017. Most recently, Vang was corporate treasurer & investor relations leader at American Family Insurance. Vang also held leadership and board positions with the Minnesota Association for Finance Professionals and the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

About the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation makes a healthy difference in communities by advancing health equity and improving conditions where people live, learn, work and play, awarding more than $63 million to over 500 nonprofits since it was established in 1986. For more information on Blue Cross' grantmaking programs, visit bluecrossmnfoundation.org.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation