Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Joins National Effort To Vaccinate 2 Million Seniors in 100 Days

EAGAN, Minn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an industry commitment announced at the White House today by America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is joining the call to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations of at-risk seniors as vaccine doses and appointments become more widely available.

After extensive collaboration, AHIP and BCBSA have coalesced around an industry-wide initiative and goal to vaccinate two million Americans in our most vulnerable communities, beginning with a focus on those 65 and over, during the next 100 days and expanding as vaccine supply grows and becomes more widely available. The initiative is built on a flexible, decentralized model to move quickly and with the ability for each organization to customize the approach for how to achieve this goal, based on local data, analytics, capabilities, and market conditions.

In coordination with local providers, community groups and government agencies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has a number of initiatives underway across the state to ensure all members who are eligible for the vaccine have the right information, resources and opportunities needed to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Planning for a major 100-day telephone outreach effort, with dedicated staff placing calls to at-risk seniors and providing information on nearby vaccine sites and inquiring about any possible barriers from getting immunized.

Partnering with North Memorial Health on a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Brooklyn Center , staffed by a team of Blue Cross nurses. Since opening last month, the clinic has been administering 450 to 650 vaccines a day to North Memorial Health customers.

, staffed by a team of Blue Cross nurses. Since opening last month, the clinic has been administering 450 to 650 vaccines a day to North Memorial Health customers. Sponsoring transportation to and from vaccination appointments for senior patients at the Open Door Health Center in Mankato . Open Door Health Center is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) for people in need from Southern Minnesota . The Center provides comprehensive health care regardless of insurance coverage status or ability to pay.

. Open Door Health Center is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) for people in need from . The Center provides comprehensive health care regardless of insurance coverage status or ability to pay. Volunteering with NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center, a vaccination site for is people 65 years and older who live in the surrounding Minneapolis neighborhoods. Blue Cross associates are able to use Volunteer Paid Time Off (VPTO) to serve as greeters and navigators, helping seniors check in to their appointments and fill out forms. Additionally, Blue Cross volunteers are supporting staff at the Native American Community Clinic (NACC), which encourages and administers vaccinations for elders 65 and older, using culturally relevant strategies. The NACC offers a full range of services to address health disparities within the urban Native American community of the Twin Cities .

"We want to do everything we can to make sure that the vaccine is administered as efficiently and as quickly as possible," said Dr. Craig Samitt, president and chief executive officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "Now is the time for all health insurers to rally as an industry and support this national goal of getting millions of seniors immunized against COVID-19 over the next 100 days. This is just the beginning for what our efforts will look like here in Minnesota."

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is committed to helping prevent the spread and impact of COVID-19 and to improve the long-term sustainability of health care in Minnesota. To learn more about how Blue Cross is working to address the immediate and long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.bluecrossmn.com/covid.



About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our more than 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

