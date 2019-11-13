Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Launches Omada's Type 2 Diabetes Management Program

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has a strong record of providing support to people living with type 2 diabetes, from their investments in awareness and prevention to the recent announcement that the insurer would cover insulin costs at no charge," said Omada Health co-founder and CEO Sean Duffy. "Our work together goes back six years, and the decision to expand our focus beyond diabetes prevention to include a type 2 diabetes management care program will provide an industry-leading solution for Minnesota-based employers, and a personalized solution for individuals with type 2 diabetes."

The announcement comes as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has taken a number of actions to deliver innovative care and rein in costs for Minnesota families. In August, the plan announced it would include Tier 1 and Tier 2 insulin options as a covered benefit with no member cost-sharing in commercial fully insured Blue Cross plans. In January 2020, the Omada program for type 2 diabetes will offer a proven path for people improve their overall health through sustainable behavior change. In 2015, Blue Cross launched Omada's prediabetes program, which continues to help thousands of members assess their risk for diabetes, take action, and reduce the chances of progressing to the full disease.

"Omada's proven expertise in delivering a meaningful digital care experience aligns with our focus in fostering evolution and innovation across the health care system," said Dr. Craig Samitt, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. "Omada's program for type 2 Diabetes provides an experience unlike anything else offered in health care today. I am very pleased that so many of our members can now have access to a personalized program with professional coaching from Certified Diabetes Educators wherever and whenever they need it."

Earlier this year, Omada announced a $73 million round of investment led by Wellington Management, bringing the company's total investment to more than $200 million. Omada has published 11 peer-reviewed studies and is currently running the largest-ever randomized controlled trial of a digital diabetes prevention program. The company's approach is proven to deliver lasting clinical outcomes, as well as significant medical cost savings, across diverse populations. Omada's program drives unprecedented levels of meaningful engagement by participants, directly leading to sustained improvements in health.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, with headquarters in the St. Paul suburb of Eagan, was chartered in 1933 as Minnesota's first health plan and continues to carry out its charter mission today: to promote a wider, more economical and timely availability of health services for the people of Minnesota. A nonprofit, taxable organization, Blue Cross is the largest health plan based in Minnesota, covering 2.9 million members in Minnesota and nationally through its health plans or plans administered by its affiliated companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, headquartered in Chicago. Visit bluecrossmn.com to learn more.

About Omada

Omada is a digital care program that empowers people to achieve their health goals through sustainable lifestyle change. Working primarily through health plans, employers, and integrated health systems, the company delivers personalized interventions for individuals at risk for, or dealing with, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, as well as anxiety and depression. Combining data-powered human coaching, connected devices, proprietary technology platform, and curriculum tailored to an individual's specific conditions and circumstances, Omada has enrolled more than 250,000 participants to date. For additional information, please visit www.omadahealth.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Related Links

www.bluecrossmn.com

