Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Names Matt Hunt as Chief Experience Officer

EAGAN, Minn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Hunt has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) as the organization's first-ever chief experience officer (CXO). Hunt comes to Blue Cross from U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, where as vice president, he worked to build and implement an enterprise personalization strategy that supported customers in achieving their unique goals through insights, education, products and services.

As Blue Cross' CXO, Hunt will lead and implement all aspects of Customer Experience, with responsibility for fostering a customer-centric culture across all digital, traditional and live channels. Hunt will oversee the CX team to develop creative solutions that utilize standardized definitions, processes and analytics in order to deliver more personalized and meaningful customer journeys.

"Matt joins us with a proven track record of leading organizations to drive customer-centric strategies," said AJ McDougall, senior vice president of strategy, innovation and external affairs for Blue Cross. "He is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are at the center of everything the company is doing to make heath care and health insurance easier to use, more affordable and always within reach."

Hunt has decades of experience in helping organizations design and execute customer-focused strategies. Before his U.S. Bank role of overseeing personalization efforts, Hunt led the bank's consumer segmentation program and helped to shape strategies related to customer journey measurement, loyalty and reputation. He also has held customer-centric leadership roles at consulting firm Stanford & Griggs (which he founded), Best Buy, Co. Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Hunt holds an MBA and B.S. in information management systems from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He currently serves the as a board member for the Bakken Museum in Minneapolis and Minnesota Institute for Talented Youth in St. Paul.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. We are on a mission to inspire change, transform care and improve health for the people and communities we serve by reinventing both ourselves and the broader system. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. As a proud nonprofit organization, we believe working to advance wellness for all Minnesotans is the greatest investment we can make. Our goal is nothing less than for everyone to be able to achieve their full health potential, regardless of race or other socially defined circumstances. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, which serves more than 107 million members across the U.S.

