Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana Continues Offering Quality Health Insurance Options During Open Enrollment

HELENA, Mont., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) continues its commitment to offering quality individual and family health insurance plans throughout Montana, with the beginning of the open enrollment period, which starts Nov. 1.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans have served Montana communities for more than 85 years, and BCBSMT continues to proudly build on that history. Since the start of the Affordable Care Act, the company's plans have been available in all 56 Montana counties.

During the 2026 open enrollment period, BCBSMT is offering both statewide PPO and more city-focused Point of Service plan networks. One hundred percent of Montana's hospitals are in BCBSMT's PPO network.

"BCBSMT remains steadfast in its commitment to be the partner of choice for individual market health plans," said BCBSMT plan president Lisa Kelley.

New this year: MDLIVE, a digital healthcare platform that offers reliable 24/7 health care by phone or video, will offer asynchronous Urgent Care, allowing members to receive medical advice without a formal appointment by submitting photos.

Marketplace Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 15. Learn about the BCBSMT individual and family plan offerings by visiting MyCardBCBSMT.com or calling 855-765-1222. For additional assistance, contact an independent authorized agent.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSMT is the largest and longest-standing statewide, customer-owned health insurer and full-service health benefits administrator in Montana. BCBSMT has provided high-quality health insurance plans and administrative services to Montanans and is committed to ensuring its members — no matter where they are on the health spectrum — achieve maximum health. Headquartered in Helena with five regional offices, BCBSMT's purpose is to stand with its members in sickness and in health.

