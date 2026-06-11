Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana Launches Edge Plans Powered by Easify℠

The Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage

HELENA, Mont., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana today announced the launch of Edge health plans, a new category of guided health coverage designed to help lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes without reducing benefits. The plans also aim to ease administrative demands for employers while supporting long-term workforce health and financial stability.

Designed with the flexibility of a broad preferred provider organization (PPO) network and a copay-only benefit structure, Edge plans make it easier for employees to understand and anticipate out-of-pocket costs. Integrated digital tools guide employees to personalized support, while educational resources help them better understand and use their benefits.

"When health care is simple and clear, everyone benefits," said Lisa Kelley, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana. "We're excited to offer a smart, compassionate approach that supports the health and well-being of our members across Montana."

This new generation of guided health coverage provides employers with a more proactive approach to managing total medical costs while maintaining access to quality care. Edge plans are designed to improve cost efficiency without relying on narrow provider networks or reduced benefits. The plans also offer flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations and are structured to help reduce administrative complexity.

Easify Edge plans will be available January 1, 2027.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSMT is the largest and longest-standing statewide, customer-owned health insurer and full-service health benefits administrator in Montana. BCBSMT has provided high-quality health insurance plans and administrative services to Montanans for more than 80 years and is committed to ensuring its members — no matter where they are on the health spectrum — achieve maximum health. Headquartered in Helena with five regional offices, BCBSMT's purpose is to stand with its members in sickness and in health.

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana