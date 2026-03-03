Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana Launches Unity℠ Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health

HELENA, Mont., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana today announced the Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health, a unified digital platform that matches members to more than 20 curated digital health solutions in one easy-to-navigate experience.

Designed to help manage the significant number of digital health solutions available, the Unity platform delivers a high-performing virtual network with seamless contracting, streamlined administration, proactive member engagement, and clear performance insights.

"We're dedicated to creating innovative, accessible solutions that truly make a difference for our members," said Lisa Kelley, president of BCBSMT. "Unity Health Hub is designed to connect Montanans to the care and support that best meets their needs, all in one convenient place. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the health and experience of every member we serve."

Integrated directly into Blue Access for Members™, the Unity Health Hub will link to customer service and condition management resources to provide members with a coordinated experience. Members can access the platform online and via mobile and are matched to clinically appropriate programs tailored to their goals—from managing chronic conditions to navigating pregnancy or improving overall wellness.

The Unity Health Hub will be available to BCBSMT members beginning January 1, 2027.

About BCBSMT

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. BCBSMT is the largest and longest-standing statewide, customer-owned health insurer and full-service health benefits administrator in Montana. BCBSMT has provided high-quality health insurance plans and administrative services to Montanans for more than 85 years and is committed to ensuring its members — no matter where they are on the health spectrum — achieve maximum health.

*Unity and all associated digital and in-person health programs and services are powered by Solera Health, Inc. Contracted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana to deliver a select collection of lifestyle programs, tools, and apps.

