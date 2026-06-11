Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico Launches Edge Plans Powered by Easify℠

The Next Generation of Guided Health Coverage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico today announced the launch of Edge health plans, a new category of guided health coverage designed to help lower total cost of care and improve health outcomes without reducing benefits. The plans also aim to ease administrative demands for employers while supporting long-term workforce health and financial stability.

Designed with the flexibility of a broad preferred provider organization (PPO) network and a copay-only benefit structure, Edge plans make it easier for employees to understand and anticipate out-of-pocket costs. Integrated digital tools guide employees to personalized support, while educational resources help them better understand and use their benefits.

"Our Edge plans powered by Easify are about making things simpler and more supportive for our members and for New Mexico employers," said Janice Torrez, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico. "We're listening to what people need - clearer costs, easier access and real help along the way. I'm proud that we're taking this step to offer flexible, guided coverage that puts people first, so our communities and businesses can thrive together."

This new generation of guided health coverage provides employers with a more proactive approach to managing total medical costs while maintaining access to quality care. Edge plans are designed to improve cost efficiency without relying on narrow provider networks or reduced benefits. The plans also offer flexibility to meet the needs of a wide range of organizations and are structured to help reduce administrative complexity.

Easify Edge plans will be available January 1, 2027.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is one of the largest commercial health insurers in New Mexico with approximately 700,000 New Mexicans carrying a Blue Cross and Blue Shield card. Since 1940, BCBSNM has been committed to promoting the health and wellness of its members and communities through accessible, cost-effective, quality health care. BCBSNM is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Easify is a proprietary health plan design by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico