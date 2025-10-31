Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico Offers Qualified Health Plans to Meet Members' Needs During the ACA Open Enrollment Period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico continues its commitment to offering quality individual and family health insurance plans throughout the state, beginning with the ACA open enrollment period on Nov. 1.

BCBSNM plans include Blue Community HMO, which is a statewide network. Bronze, silver and gold metallics are available during this open enrollment period. In 2026, the company is reintroducing on-exchange bronze plans that were previously only available off-exchange.

Another benefit is MDLIVE, a digital healthcare platform that offers reliable 24/7 health care by phone or video from board-certified doctors, pediatricians, dermatologists, psychiatrists, and therapists.

"BCBSNM plans offer a variety of options to meet members' health and financial needs," said Janice Torrez, president at BCBSNM. For the 2026 plan year, we continue supporting our members with benefit features that provide access to quality health care."

Coverage options for individuals and families in New Mexico are available on the state's exchange at BeWellNM.com.

Marketplace Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2026. Learn about BCBSNM's individual and family plan offerings by visiting MyCardBCBSNM.com or calling 888-809-1134. For additional help, contact an independent authorized agent.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is one of the largest commercial health insurers in New Mexico with approximately 700,000 New Mexicans carrying a Blue Cross and Blue Shield card. Since 1940, BCBSNM has been committed to promoting the health and wellness of its members and communities through accessible, cost-effective, quality health care. BCBSNM is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, the country's largest customer-owned health insurer.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico