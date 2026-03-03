Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico Launches Unity℠ Health Hub to Simplify Digital Health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 3, 2026 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico today announced the Unity℠ Health Hub, powered by Solera Health, a unified digital platform that matches members to more than 20 curated digital health solutions in one easy-to-navigate experience.

Designed to help manage the significant number of digital health solutions available, the Unity platform delivers a high-performing virtual network with seamless contracting, streamlined administration, proactive member engagement, and clear performance insights.

"We're committed to making it easier for our members to get the care and support they need, when they need it," said Janice Torrez, president of BCBSNM. "With the launch of Unity Health Hub, we're simplifying the digital health landscape for our members by offering a single, user-friendly platform that connects them to trusted programs and resources. This is an important step forward in our ongoing effort to empower New Mexicans to take charge of their health and wellbeing."

Integrated directly into Blue Access for Members™, the Unity Health Hub will link to customer service and condition management resources to provide members with a coordinated experience. Members can access the platform online and via mobile and are matched to clinically appropriate programs tailored to their goals—from managing chronic conditions to navigating pregnancy or improving overall wellness.

The Unity Health Hub will be available to BCBSNM members beginning January 1, 2027.

About BCBSNM

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is one of the largest commercial health insurers in New Mexico with approximately 700,000 New Mexicans carrying a Blue Cross and Blue Shield card. Since 1940, BCBSNM has been committed to promoting the health and wellness of its members and communities through accessible, cost-effective, quality health care. BCBSNM is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

*Unity and all associated digital and in-person health programs and services are powered by Solera Health, Inc. Contracted by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico to deliver a select collection of lifestyle programs, tools, and apps.

