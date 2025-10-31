Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma Continues Offering Qualified Health Plans for the 2026 Individual Marketplace Enrollment Period

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma continues its commitment to offering quality individual and family health insurance plans throughout the state, with the open enrollment period beginning Nov. 1. BCBSOK is once again offering one HMO plan and two statewide PPO plans.

Cross and Shield logo with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma in text.

In 2026, BCBSOK will continue to offer statewide coverage on Blue Preferred PPOSM and Blue Advantage PPOSM plans in all 77 counties. MyBlue HMO will be available in 15 counties across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. Additionally, BCBSOK is the only carrier offering individual and family plans in five counties.

For 2026, BCBSOK plans continue to offer broad access to providers across the state.

"BCBSOK has been serving Oklahomans for 85 years," said Stephania Grober, President of BCBSOK. "We have a strong legacy of expanding access and building on our commitment to quality health care in our state."

New this year, MDLive offers asynchronous Urgent Care, allowing members to receive medical advice without a formal appointment by submitting photos. MDLIVE is a digital healthcare platform that offers reliable 24/7 health care by phone or video.

Marketplace Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2026. Learn more about BCBSOK individual and family plan offerings by calling 888-900-4384 or visiting MyCardBCBSOK.com. Additional help is available through an independent authorized agent.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma: For 85 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has been committed to meeting the health care financing needs of Oklahomans. As the state's oldest and largest private health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma provides health care benefit plans for more than 850,000 Oklahomans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company,

an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma