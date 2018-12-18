Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Awards More Than $1.8 million To Fight Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing commitment to help fight and raise awareness around preventing and managing Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) announced today the awarding of Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grants to community-based organizations statewide.

More than $1.8 million in grants were awarded following an extensive evaluation process. The funding will anchor the second year of BCBSTX's $10 million community investment focus to battle CKD and COPD – two conditions greatly impacting the life span, productivity and quality of life of Texans.

"We launched this strategy understanding that this was an opportunity to impact two chronic diseases that are impacting the lives of Texans," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president, BCBSTX. "That's why it was important for us to collaborate with organizations that are making a difference in changing people lives through various outreach and education programs."

Annually, the HKHF program receives numerous applications from organizations across the state. Each application was vetted on the basis of impact, feasibility, capacity, collaboration and sustainability. Grant recipients share BCBSTX's goal to raise awareness around the prevention and early detection of CKD and COPD.

Launched in 2011, HKHF started as a three-year project designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the children and families across Texas.

The HKHF program – which centers on nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management and supporting safe environments – has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children. To date, BCBSTX has awarded more than $10 million in HKHF grants.

