Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health Announce New Agreement That Will Expand Access to Care

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas came into existence in 1929, when then Dallas schools' superintendent, Justin Ford Kimball, became the Baylor University official who devised a plan that would allow teachers to contribute to a fund that would guarantee them up to twenty-one days of hospital care at Baylor Hospital.

"This agreement reaffirms that bond that goes back to the 1930s, but more importantly demonstrates our mutual commitment to provide BCBSTX members with high quality, cost-effective healthcare," said Shara McClure, Divisional Senior Vice President, Texas Health Care Delivery for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. "We are excited that we can continue to work with such a respected health system and provide our retail members access to Baylor Scott & White's vast network of physicians and facilities."

The Baylor Scott & White system includes 50 hospitals, nearly 1,000 access points, and more than 7,800 active physicians.

"We are pleased to expand our agreement with BCBSTX to members with Blue Advantage HMOSM health plans," said Gary Brock, Executive Vice President and Chief Integrated Delivery Network Officer, Baylor Scott & White Health. "This agreement builds on the longstanding relationship we have with BCBSTX to offer affordable care to our patients and our communities. We look forward to continuing to serve members across the state as a trusted provider of high-quality, patient-centered healthcare."

Members with questions can contact Customer Service at the number on their member ID card or use our Provider Finder® tool to get up-to-date listings of in-network providers.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 5 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $11.1 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 50 hospitals, nearly 1,000 access points, 7,800 active physicians, and 48,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit: BSWHealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-texas-baylor-scott--white-health-announce-new-agreement-that-will-expand-access-to-care-300618490.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Related Links

http://www.bcbstx.com

