Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health Extend Contracts to Oct. 1, 2024

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Baylor Scott & White Health are pleased to announce that we have agreed to extend provider and facility contracts to Oct. 1, 2024.

The three-month extension means Baylor Scott & White providers, hospitals and other facilities will remain in network for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas members, while we continue to work to finalize a longer-term agreement.

Baylor Scott & White and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas share a commitment to the health and well-being of the patients and members we serve.

For more information, please visit:

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and more than 550 hospitals to serve nearly 8 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White promotes the health and well being of every individual, family and community it serves. It is committed to making quality care more accessible, convenient and affordable through its integrated delivery network, which includes the Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance and its leading digital health platform – MyBSWHealth. Through 51 hospitals and more than 1,200 access points, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing more than a century ago, Baylor Scott & White today serves more than three million Texans. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX)