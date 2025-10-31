Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Continues Offering Qualified Health Plans to Meet Members' Health Needs During Open Enrollment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson—Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) continues its commitment to offering quality individual and family health insurance plans throughout Texas, with the beginning of the open enrollment period November 1.

BCBSTX plans include a Point of Service (POS) plan and two Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans. All are designed to provide coverage that is reliable. The company has increased network access for the ACA Marketplace plans for 2026.

BCBSTX will continue to offer statewide coverage of the Blue Advantage HMOSM network in all 254 counties. In 2026, its MyBlue HealthSM HMO offering will be expanding to two new counties – Fort Bend and Montgomery – for a total service area presence in 18 counties.

New in 2026: Benefit features include telehealth options.

MDLIVE will now offer asynchronous Urgent Care, allowing members to receive medical advice without a formal appointment by submitting photos.





Mental Health Hub and Learn to Live will now be available across all Texas Marketplace products.

"We've been serving Texas communities for more than 95 years," said James Springfield, President, BCBSTX Plan. "Health care is very personal, and members have counted on us for high-quality provider networks and access to care."

Marketplace Open Enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2026. Learn more about the BCBSTX individual plan offerings by visiting MyCardBCBSTX.com or calling 888-731-0317. More information can be found by contacting an independent, authorized agent.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas: Celebrating 95 years of helping improve the health of Texans, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve eight million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas