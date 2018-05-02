Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Joins Forces with IT'S TIME TEXAS to Fight Chronic Kidney Disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

The IT'S TIME TEXAS grant will in part go to support the organization's free telephonic health coaching hotline called Living Healthier. The Living Healthier Hotline can provide long-term health coaching and resource referrals over the phone. Living Healthier coaches are bilingual in English and Spanish and can provide assistance to those wanting to make changes to improve their health and quality of life including smoking cessation, dietary changes, and starting physical activity. The phone call is free and available to all Texans at (844) 262-6224.

"A partnership between IT'S TIME TEXAS and BCBSTX is a great step forward for our Living Healthier Coach Hotline," stated Dr. Caroline Hilbert, program director of the Living Healthier Coach Program at IT'S TIME TEXAS. "We have years of experience providing self-management support and guidance to Texans across the state, but in joining forces with BCBSTX, we have expanded our services to those who are struggling with debilitating chronic disease. We are excited to share what we do best with a new population in great need."

The funding is part of BCBSTX's $1.8 million Community Investment initiative to award Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grants to organizations like IT'S TIME TEXAS statewide to help bring attention to the importance of prevention and early detection of CKD and COPD. The multi-million dollar investment is part of BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to improve health and wellness across populations that most need it, as well as affecting sustained behavioral changes that lead to better health outcomes for all Texans.

"Joining forces with an organization like IT'S TIME TEXAS is the very type of collaboration our new community investment strategy needs to be successful," said Dr. Robert Morrow, who oversees Community Investment, and serves as President, Houston and Southeast Texas at BCBSTX. "This organization has been working in this space for a while and achieving measurable goals in touching those populations that we are trying to impact with this initiative. Our goal is not to reinvent the wheels. Our goal is to keep the wheels turning towards successful outcomes.

"That's why we made the strategic decision to focus our community investment resources on a long-term effort to impact CKD and COPD," Morrow continued. "Our claims data revealed these two chronic illnesses were not only driving up the cost of care, but also profoundly affecting the health and quality of life of thousands of Texans."

Launched in 2011, HKHF started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of the children and families across Texas.

To date, the HKHF program – which centers on nutrition, physical activity, disease prevention and management and supporting safe environments – has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children. Since the program's inception, BCBSTX has awarded more than $8.8 million in HKHF grants.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 5 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall.

IT'S TIME TEXAS is nonprofit organization that believes Texas is best when Texans are healthier. We champion the movement for a healthier state by making healthy lifestyles more accessible for all Texans. Our programs and partnerships empower Texans to lead healthier lives, build healthier communities, and contribute to a healthier state.

