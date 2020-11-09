Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Offering More Affordable Plans During Open Enrollment

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligible Texans may qualify for a $0 monthly payment on some of our health plans from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) during the current open enrollment period that began November 1 and will run through December 15.

At a time when access and affordability are of vital importance to Texans, BCBSTX has a number of available options, including plans where individuals may be eligible for financial assistance. As in past years, BCBSTX is offering individual and family plans in every zip code in Texas. These plans can be accessed through a robust network of providers and facilities.

In Dallas and Harris counties, BCBSTX is offering plans where nearly half of the on-exchange population may qualify for a $0 monthly payment on a Bronze plan after subsidies are applied. In fact, subsidies helped 92% of Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange.

Other important highlights for BCBSTX plans include:

The lowest-cost Silver level plans in Dallas and Harris counties

and counties The only on-exchange carrier that offers coverage in all 254 counties in Texas

The only on-exchange carrier in 37 counties in Texas in 2021

"Our goal is to provide products and services for people to have access to affordable, quality health insurance, especially during these unprecedented times," said Dr. Paul Hain, Chief Medical Officer, BCBSTX. "We are committed to helping customers throughout the enrollment process so they can understand their options and choose the coverage that best meets their family's health care needs and budget."

BCBSTX also is working with members, families, providers and communities to expand access to value-based care models such as the MyBlue HealthSM plan, which features Sanitas Medical Centers (Sanitas) in the Dallas and Houston areas. Sanitas offers an advanced primary care model that takes an integrated, holistic approach to patients' health by providing multiple health care services under one roof.

MyBlue Health plan benefits include $0 copay for in-person and telehealth primary care appointments at Sanitas Medical Centers.

BCBSTX Members will have access to:

Same day primary care provider (PCP) appointments

Longer weekday and weekend hours with English and Spanish speaking staff

Many locations offer urgent care

Onsite lab facilities, digital X-ray services, ultrasound and diabetic retinopathy cameras at every location

"Value-based care models, like Sanitas, offer affordable health care options that help improve health outcomes regardless of where our members are on their health care journey," Dr. Hain said.

To find a virtual open enrollment seminar near you or to sign up for a virtual enrollment appointment to better understand your health care plan options, please visit: Thinkbluetx.com

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

