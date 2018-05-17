Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Opens 2018 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® Grant Cycle

Last year, nearly $1.8 million in HKHF grants were awarded to 8 statewide organizations to help raise awareness around the prevention and early detection of COPD and CKD.

"As a statewide health insurance company, we want to make a difference with conditions like COPD and CKD – two diseases affecting the health and wellness of many Texans," said Dr. Robert Morrow, who leads Community Investment for BCBSTX and is President, Houston and Southeast Texas. "These grants support strategic partnerships with organizations that have a shared interest in creating communities of healthy Texans.

"As a physician, I understand that most health happens beyond the doctor's office and outside of hospital walls. That's why we are investing in organizations that are making a measurable difference with programming aimed at preventing illness and promoting healthy lifestyles."

The BCBSTX grant cycle is a two-step process with part one concluding May 25. Step two begins June 1 and runs through June 29 – only for those organizations invited to apply. After step two, the review process lasts approximately six weeks. Grant award announcements will be made throughout September 2018, with funding starting November 2018.

Launched in 2011, HKHF started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas.

To date, the HKHF program has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children. Since the program's inception, BCBSTX has awarded more than $10 million in HKHF grants.

For more information on how to apply for a HKHF grant, please email txhkhfgrants@bcbstx.com or follow this link to begin the application process.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 5 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

