Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Reaches Agreement with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, Provider Group In-Network Beginning Jan. 1, 2020

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and Kelsey-Seybold Clinic have reached an agreement on a new multi-year contract centered around a commitment to increase access to value-based care for members and patients in the Houston region.

The agreement ensures that most BCBSTX members will be able to receive in-network care at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations in the Houston region starting Jan. 1, 2020.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic enabling us to offer their coordinated care to our members," said Dr. Dan McCoy, president, BCBSTX. "The contract reflects our mutual commitment to meeting the needs of our members and their patients. Kelsey-Seybold's model of care aligns with our resolve to contract with providers that embrace a high-quality, value-based, collaborative and holistic approach to care for their patients and our members while working to reduce overall health care costs."

Kelsey-Seybold will be in-network for the following BCBSTX plans:

Blue Essentials HMO SM

Blue Choice PPO

"We are excited to be in-network with BCBSTX and offer our proven model of Accountable Care to patients, families, and employers in the region. Our physicians, and clinic staff look forward to welcoming BCBSTX health plan members beginning January 1 at our expanding network of multispecialty care locations," said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. "At Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, our Accountable Care model is delivering value by increasing access to care, improving quality and patient satisfaction, and directing care to appropriate settings, which helps to lower the total medical cost."

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve 5 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX

About Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is Houston's premier multispecialty group practice, founded in 1949 by Dr. Mavis Kelsey in Houston's renowned Texas Medical Center. More than 400 physicians and allied health professionals practice at 21 locations in the Greater Houston area. Kelsey-Seybold offers quality medical care in 55 medical specialties. The organization operates the largest freestanding Ambulatory Surgery Center in the state of Texas and offers state-of-the-art Varian TrueBeam and Varian Edge radiation therapy technology at a nationally accredited Cancer Center. An accredited Sleep Center, comprehensive laboratory services, advanced imaging and diagnostics, 15 onsite Kelsey pharmacies, and MyKelseyOnline, a secure web portal, are part of its comprehensive offerings. Kelsey-Seybold partners with major insurers to offer value-based commercial health plans. KelseyCare Advantage, a Medicare Advantage plan offered to Houston-area beneficiaries and affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, has achieved the coveted 5-out-of-5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for four consecutive years and is the only 5-out-of-5-star rated plan in Houston.

Kelsey-Seybold has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold has many physicians in the Greater Houston area certified for excellence in diabetes and heart and stroke care by the NCQA. In addition to these recognitions, Kelsey-Seybold is home to a nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic Center, and Endoscopy Center.

