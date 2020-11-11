Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas to Launch Enhanced Medicare Advantage Plan

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will launch a Medicare Advantage plan for 2021 aimed at expanding and enhancing access to quality, coordinated, affordable health care for seniors in more than 30 counties across the state.

The 2021 Blue Cross Medicare AdvantageSM Plan includes a $0 monthly premium, $0 telehealth services and $0 copays for primary care provider (PCP) office visits. The 2021 product offerings are Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Basic (HMO) SM, Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Value (HMO) SM , Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice Plus (PPO) SM and Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Choice Premier (PPO) SM .

"This is the latest evolution of our focus on enhancing benefits that provide affordability, accessibility and quality of care for our members," said Jeff Tikkanen, Senior Vice President, HCSC Markets and interim BCBSTX president. "We're excited to offer the benefits of a Medicare Advantage plan to residents in more than 30 Texas counties – increasing access to the kind of quality, affordable care that is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Plan highlights include:

NEW Telehealth service – $0 Copay for urgent, non-emergency care

Copay for urgent, non-emergency care $0 Plan premium options with enhanced benefits

Plan premium options with enhanced benefits Expanded $0 copay for primary care provider options

copay for primary care provider options Lower copays for primary care and specialist

$0 Copay at preferred pharmacies for select prescription drugs

Copay at preferred pharmacies for select prescription drugs Lower RX preferred generic/brand copays

MAPD – $0 Copay on 100 Day Supply for Tier 1 (Mail Order)

Copay on 100 Day Supply for Tier 1 (Mail Order) Mail order benefit for some plans

Expanded national pharmacy network

Members earn up to $100 in healthy action activities

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and its strong provider network are committed to meeting our members' health care needs, regardless of their personal or economic circumstances, or where they are in their stage of life. There are a number of virtual visit options available and members receive access to Advocate's LiveWell app to easily manage care – from physician appointments to test results," Tikkanen said.

Extra health and wellness features include:

Vision coverage with $0 copay on routine eye exams

copay on routine eye exams TruHearing, one routine exam per year*

24/7 Nurse Line

Transportation (on select plans)

Blue365® member discount program†

The plans will be available during Medicare Open Enrollment beginning October 15 and health benefits will become available on Jan. 1, 2021.

The counties served by the plans are Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Bosque, Brazos, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Jefferson, Johnson, Kendall, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Madison, Matagorda, McMullen, Medina, Milam, Mills, Montgomery, Navarro, Orange, Real, Robertson, Rockwall, San Saba, Somervell, Tarrant, Travis, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise. Counties in the 2021 market expansion are Galveston, Hood, Wharton, Matagorda, McMullen, and Real. The 2021 PPO expansion includes Cameron, Colorado, El Paso, Galveston, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Hood, Lampasas, Matagorda, McMullen, Milam, Real, Wharton, and Willacy counties. Atascosa

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

*TruHearing® is a registered trademark of TruHearing, Inc., which is an independent company providing discounts on hearing aids.

†Blue365 is a discount program only for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) members. This is NOT insurance. Discounts are only given through vendors that take part in this program. BCBSTX does not guarantee or make any claims or recommendations about the program's services or products. BCBSTX reserves the right to stop or change this program at any time without notice. The relationship between the Blue365 vendors and BCBSTX is that of independent contractors. BCBSTX makes no endorsement, representations or warranties regarding any products or services they offer.



Medicare Advantage plans provided by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, which refers to HCSC Insurance Services Company (HISC) (HMO and PPO plans), and GHS Insurance Company (GHSIC) (HMO plans). HMO and PPO employer/union group plans provided by Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company (HCSC). HCSC, HISC and GHSIC are Independent Licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. HCSC, HISC and GHSIC are Medicare Advantage organizations with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in these plans depends on contract renewal.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-774-8592 (TTY 711). CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-877-774-8592 (TTY 711).



SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Related Links

www.bcbstx.com

