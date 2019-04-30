Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Blue Health Intelligence Invite Cutting-Edge Companies to Enter the BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and Blue Health Intelligence® (BHI) invite visionary companies to enter the BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge to develop solutions that increase access to care, enhance patient engagement, and improve care delivery and outcomes. To advance their proposed solution, the winner of the challenge will have six months access to a limited dataset within BHI's database of more than 5 billion covered procedures performed annually, originating from more than 170 million active and inactive Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) members.

Interested companies can choose from three categories to submit their proposals that will use BHI's national data:

Identify, predict and prioritize members and providers for real-time interventions

Reduce barriers to care

Enhance members' journeys through the health care system

"The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies across the country are committed to making health care more accessible, more affordable and simpler to support the health of America," said Bob Kolodgy, executive vice president and chief financial officer for BCBSA and BHI board member. "A major roadblock in advancing innovative solutions to improve how our health care system works is a lack of access to data."

"By providing a leading-edge company with BHI's dataset and state-of-the-art analytic resources and technologies, they'll be in a position to develop meaningful solutions that don't just break through barriers, but also increase patients' access to care, make health care work more efficiently, and improve health," said Swati Abbott, CEO of BHI.

To apply, applicants must provide a company and team overview, a proposed solution for a selected category, expected outcomes and impact, scalability requirements, and references. Interested companies can submit their proposals now through June 25, 2019. Following submissions, the applications with the most potential to leverage BHI's dataset to address one of the categories will be provided access to a limited HIPAA-compliant relevant dataset and other BHI resources to test its hypothesis. Based on their preliminary results, the winner will then be chosen in the fall of 2019 and will receive access to a limited dataset within BHI's database of more than 5 billion covered procedures, and support and advice from BHI for six months. The winning company will also receive mentorship and advice from BCBS companies' and leaders of the Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

BCBSA and BHI are collaborating with HIMSS and Healthbox, a HIMSS Innovation company, to implement the BlueCross BlueShield Data Innovation Challenge.

To learn more, https://bcbs.com/bluecross-blueshield-data-innovation-challenge.

To enter the challenge, visit http://databox.healthbox.com/apply/submission-portals/39.

About Blue Health Intelligence®

Leveraging the power of medical and pharmacy claims data from more than 190 million Americans, Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) delivers insights that empower healthcare organizations to improve patient care, reduce costs, and optimize performance. Our team of data analysts, clinicians, IT experts, and epidemiologists provide analytics, software-as-a-service, and in-depth consulting to healthcare stakeholders. Blue Health Intelligence is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and carries the trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. HIMSS encompasses more than 77,000 individual members and 630 corporate members. Healthbox, a HIMSS Innovation Company, is a healthcare advisory firm that leading organizations trust with innovation and digital strategy development and execution.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and check out our blog.

