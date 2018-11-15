Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on Federal Employee Health Care Coverage During the Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Senior Vice President of Government Programs William A. Breskin issued the following statement today on federal employees' health care coverage during the government shutdown.

"Health care coverage for members of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program® (FEP®) remains in place and active during the government shutdown. Eligible FEP members can also contact their local Blue Cross and Blue Shield company if they have a Qualifying Life Event, such as the birth of a baby, that allows them to change their coverage or add eligible individuals to their policy.

"We remain committed to the health and wellbeing of our members and want them to know that they will continue to have full access to their health care coverage during this time."

FEP members who have questions about their coverage can learn more at www.fepblue.org.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and check out our blog.

