Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on Rise in Violence Against the Asian Community

The deadly attack this week in Atlanta is the latest in a surge of violence against the Asian community during the coronavirus pandemic. This increasing violence is painful and traumatic. It's devastating that the more vulnerable populations are being targeted -- youth, elderly and women are experiencing the brunt of the attacks.

Racist attacks cannot be tolerated and must be stopped.

Everyone has a right to live with dignity and free from fear. Being true to our Pledge to Make Meaningful Change, we at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association stand together to condemn these violent acts of racism and we are committed to creating lasting social change for all Americans.

I am proud to be part of a dedicated team who pulls together and builds on the strength of the Blue Cross Blue Shield system to make changes for the better for everyone, especially those who need it most.

At Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, we stand with our Asian and Asian American employees and support our member companies that provide coverage and community support to the over one hundred million Americans representing the diversity and strength of our country.

