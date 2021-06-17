Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court's ruling in California vs. Texas, the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"We are pleased with today's decision dismissing the challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The ACA has made health care more accessible by providing 31 million people health care coverage. Right now, 90% of Americans have health coverage through their jobs, the individual market, Medicare and Medicaid.

Today's decision now gives the nation an opportunity to meaningfully tackle the underlying cost of health care – one of the most critical challenges in the health care system. As we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it's more important than ever that everyone has access to affordable health care, no matter who you are, where you live or what your health condition may be. It's time to build on what we have to make our health care system more affordable and equitable to work better for everyone."

