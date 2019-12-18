Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on the Texas et al. v. United States et al. Ruling

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Scott Serota issued the following statement today in regards to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' decision on the Affordable Care Act:

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies continue to believe that everyone should have access to quality, affordable health care coverage no matter who they are, where they live or what their medical condition may be. We are currently reviewing the details of the court's ruling. It's noteworthy that the court recognized the gravity of a challenge to the entire law and did not immediately rule to invalidate it. We believe that to do so would have severe consequences for Americans' coverage and access to the care they need.

It's important to note that as this case continues through the judicial system, BCBS members can be assured their health coverage and the financial assistance they may receive to help them afford it remain in place, and they can continue receiving the care they need.

We believe the path to more affordable coverage and accessible health care begins with improving the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and actions to weaken it are misguided. The 2010 reforms to the individual market have made insurance coverage available to millions who were previously uninsured and extended an array of new benefits and consumer protections to people no matter what kind of coverage they have. The individual market is currently working and should not be disrupted. We need to improve this market, building on what we have today to make it better. We should strengthen it so that premiums are more affordable and more Americans can gain coverage, putting us on the path to universal coverage.

The court's ruling today is another disappointing step in an already lengthy legal process. We will continue to work with lawmakers on a bipartisan basis to ensure that all Americans can access the consistent, quality health coverage they need and deserve."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is a national federation of 36 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies that collectively provide health care coverage for one in three Americans. BCBSA provides health care insights through The Health of America Report series and the national BCBS Health Index. For more information on BCBSA and its member companies, please visit bcbs.com. We also encourage you to connect with us on Facebook, check out our videos on YouTube, follow us on Twitter and check out our blog.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Related Links

http://www.bcbs.com

