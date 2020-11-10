Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Statement on the United States Supreme Court Arguments on the Lawsuit Challenging the Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Scott P. Serota issued the following statement regarding the United States Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in California vs. Texas, the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies believe everyone should have access to health care, no matter who you are, where you live or what your health status may be.

The U.S. Supreme Court should not invalidate the Affordable Care Act. To do so would strip vital protections from consumers no matter where they get their health insurance coverage – through an employer, Medicare and Medicaid, or the individual marketplaces that were created under the law. The ACA is particularly critical now for millions of the newly unemployed and their families, ensuring they still have access to quality and affordable health insurance coverage during a severe public health crisis.

BCBSA has filed a friend-of-court brief in this case demonstrating that in fact, deciding the legal fate of one of the ACA's provisions – the individual mandate – does not and should not require invalidating the law. We urge the high court to consider the full scope of the ACA in deciding this case, and act in the best interest of the nation."

