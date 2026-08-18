Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions℠ Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

Employee engagement rises as employee feedback highlights culture, belonging and leadership trust

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions℠ (BCBS Global SolutionsSM) today announced it has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the second consecutive year, based entirely on direct employee feedback about their workplace experience. The company achieved an engagement score of 85, representing a three-point increase from the previous year, while also increasing participation in the survey with an 85% response rate.

The results reflect continued progress during a year of significant organizational milestones. As the company evolved its brand, introduced new products and services, and continued investing for growth, employee engagement and overall sentiment continued to improve.

Survey results showed that 87% of employees said, "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work." The company also earned almost perfect scores in the areas of belonging and respectful treatment, underscoring the strength of a culture where employees feel included, valued and respected.

"We view employee feedback as one of our most valuable sources of insight," said Jennifer Brown, Chief People Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions. "The more than 560 comments employees shared through this year's survey give us a clearer understanding of what is working well and where we have opportunities to improve. We are proud of the progress reflected in these results, and we are equally focused on listening, learning and acting on the feedback employees provided."

The survey results place the company well above national workplace benchmarks. While 87% of Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions employees described the company as a great place to work, only 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company report the same experience, according to Great Place To Work®.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees and reflects the experiences they have every day," said Diego Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions. "Over the past year, our organization has advanced through important milestones, including our brand evolution, new product introductions and continued investments to support growth. Improving our engagement score during this period speaks to the strength of our culture and the commitment our employees bring to one another and to the customers we serve."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading performance.

Learn more about BCBS Global Solutions' Great Place To Work Certification. Explore career opportunities at BCBS Global Solutions.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions (formerly GeoBlue)

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global SolutionsSM (BCBS Global SolutionsSM) is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Owned by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions makes it easy for people and organizations to access and pay for healthcare abroad. By combining digital innovation with human-centered care, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions delivers an international healthcare experience that's simple, efficient and human. Whether you live, work, travel or study abroad, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions gives you the confidence to embrace every journey and the peace of mind to say "yes" to new possibilities. Learn more at bcbsglobalsolutions.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Media Contact

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions

Lynn Pina, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | +1 610 263 3061

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions