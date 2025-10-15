Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions(℠) Partners with Carrot to Deliver Fertility and Family-Building Benefits for its Members

New strategic partnership brings international members comprehensive support for fertility journeys, family-building, and hormonal health

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions (BCBS Global SolutionsSM) has partnered with Carrot, the leading global fertility and family care platform, to deliver comprehensive fertility, family-building, and hormonal health benefits to its expatriate members.

This new collaboration brings together two world-class organizations, providing members with more personal and accessible care, anywhere in the world. Through Carrot, BCBS Global Solutions members with group expat medical coverage will have access to care and support for fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, gestational surrogacy, adoption, menopause, low testosterone, and more.

"Following our recent rebrand, this partnership with Carrot marks another step forward in our commitment to deliver innovative global healthcare solutions. Whether you are building a family, seeking parenting advice or navigating hormonal changes and menopause symptoms in a new country, our members can access world-class fertility and family-building care that adapts to wherever life takes them," said Simon Jackson, Chief Growth Officer of BCBS Global Solutions. "Our mission is to simplify international healthcare, so members aren't just covered – they're cared for across borders, throughout every step of the family-building process."

The partnership offers global employers flexible coverage options. Key features include:

Global Network Access: Members have access to Carrot's vetted network of 17,000+ clinics, agencies, attorneys, and specialists worldwide.

Members have access to Carrot's vetted network of 17,000+ clinics, agencies, attorneys, and specialists worldwide.

Multilingual Support: Fully translated platform available in 25+ languages with live translation support in over 300 languages.

Fully translated platform available in 25+ languages with live translation support in over 300 languages. Connected Care: Personalized care pathways with real-time guidance from Carrot Experts and Carrot Companions, seamlessly integrated with members' existing BCBS Global Solutions benefits.

"Regardless of where you work or live, everyone deserves access to compassionate, culturally competent fertility, family-building, and hormonal health support," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "By combining BCBS Global Solutions' global coverage and support with Carrot's robust fertility and family-building provider network and digital platform, we are redefining what it means for multinational employers to deliver truly connected, high-quality care to their workforce."

With a proven record of enhancing fertility outcomes, reducing maternal morbidity, and lowering claims costs, this partnership delivers value to payers, employers, and members. According to Carrot data, nine-in-ten Carrot members return to work after pregnancy, and 90 percent of Carrot members report being more likely to stay with their employer because it offers Carrot.

About Carrot

Carrot is the leading global fertility and family care platform, unlocking support for life's major moments. Trusted by more than 1,000 of the world's best multinational employers, health plans and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for millions of employees. Its award-winning product serves all populations, whether there is a need for preconception care, pregnancy, IVF, male factor infertility, adoption, gestational carrier care or menopause, Carrot supports members and their families through many of the most memorable and meaningful moments of their lives.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions

Blue Cross Blue Shield Global SolutionsSM is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Owned by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions makes it easy for people and organizations to access and pay for healthcare abroad. By combining digital innovation with human-centered care, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions delivers an international healthcare experience that's simple, efficient and human. Whether you live, work, travel or study abroad, Blue Cross Blue Shield Global Solutions gives you the confidence to embrace every journey and the peace of mind to say "yes" to new possibilities. Learn more at bcbsglobalsolutions.com

