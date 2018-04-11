Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Dignity Health Renew Network Agreement, Work Toward Improved Health Outcomes

Both BCBSAZ and Dignity Health have a long history of commitment to Arizona. Working together for decades, the two organizations aim to help Arizonans get the care they need. The renewal of this agreement points to that shared vision.

"Providing affordable quality care with compassion is what we stand for," said Dignity Health Vice President of Managed Care Ethel Hoffman. "Being a part of BCBSAZ's network positions us to deliver on that promise as we continually explore new opportunities for improved care in Arizona."

BCBSAZ members with employer coverage will continue to benefit from shared programs that help them improve their health. For example, BCBSAZ's Patient-Centered Medical Home, which relies on evidence-based medicine, helps members better manage their chronic conditions.

"Providing options for quality care to our members is a priority for us," said BCBSAZ Chief Medical Officer and Chief Health Strategist Dr. Woodrow Myers Jr. "The Dignity Health network agreement demonstrates both of our organizations' commitment to affordable, reliable options for Arizonans."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

About Dignity Health

Dignity Health is one of the nation's largest healthcare systems. As of June 30, 2017, Dignity Health operated more than 400 care centers, including hospitals, urgent and occupational care, imaging and surgery centers, home health, and primary care clinics in 22 states, through its network of more than 9,000 physicians and 63,000 employees. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. In its fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, Dignity Health provided $2.6 billion in charitable care and services. More information on Dignity Health is available at www.dignityhealth.org.

