Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Arizona And Phoenix Suns Announce Winner Of "Get Fit And Fearless Like The Suns"

The Get Fit and Fearless Like the Suns wellness clinic is designed to provide tips and best practices for improving health, wellness, and productivity. In addition, the Suns training staff will guide SARRC employees through the same stretches and drills that Suns players use before a game as they are cheered on by The Gorilla and Suns Dancers. Employees will also gear up for the day in the Suns' locker room with their own personalized lockers and Suns athletic shirts and bags.

"We are thrilled to be the winners of the Get Fit and Fearless Like the Suns challenge," said Yvonne Cass, HR Generalist of SARRC. "We've worked really hard to implement a new, dynamic wellness campaign, and our staff has welcomed the program with enthusiasm and an openness to learning healthier ways of living."

Nearly 100 businesses submitted entries showcasing what they do to encourage health and wellness at work. SARRC's entry stood out with a range of programs to engage their employees in healthy activities, including hydration challenges, healthy cooking classes, wellness seminars, biometric screenings, flu shot clinics, and free chair massages.

"We're excited to partner with the Suns for the second year. It's an immersive experience that recognizes employers for their role in keeping employees healthy," said Mike Tilton, vice president of sales at BCBSAZ. "This program highlights our commitment to the health and wellness of our employer groups, members, and the community."

For more information on BCBSAZ's support of the Get Fit and Fearless Like the Suns wellness clinic, visit nba.com/suns/Fearless or azblue.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-and-phoenix-suns-announce-winner-of-get-fit-and-fearless-like-the-suns-300640041.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Related Links

http://azblue.com

