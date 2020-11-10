Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona Expands Medicare Advantage Plans for the Annual Open Enrollment Period

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than one million Medicare recipients in Arizona1 and thousands of residents turning 65 and becoming newly eligible, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is expanding Medicare offerings to provide quality, convenient, and affordable healthcare options to Arizona's Medicare population. The 2021 Medicare Open Enrollment period is now open and runs through Dec. 7, 2021.

BCBSAZ will provide seven Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, offering solutions for all seniors with a choice of plans that fits their health needs and budgets. This includes a new BluePathway Plan 1 (HMO) in Maricopa County designed to help people manage their preventive health needs and ongoing medical conditions with access to neighborhood doctors and hospitals close to home at a low out-of-pocket cost.

"Older adults are greatly impacted by the uncertainty of the pandemic, so it's important for recipients to select a provider and Medicare plan that cares back. BCBSAZ is committed to helping older adults through these tough times and we want to reassure Medicare members that they will be able to get affordable care easily and from their preferred doctor," said Dr. James Napoli, Chief Medical Officer at BCBSAZ. "In fact, BCBSAZ Medicare members report a 90% satisfaction rating with the access they have to the doctors and hospitals of their choice2. As a trusted health insurer in Arizona for more than 80 years, we can offer confidence and expertise with plans that help to improve people's health and lives."

BCBSAZ Medicare Advantage plans have built-in savings and include plans with no cost offerings for common health needs including primary care visits, telehealth services, lab services and tier-one prescriptions drugs. Additionally, many plans offer benefits to help members stay healthy including no cost home exercise kits and fitness facility memberships from Silver&Fit®, savings on hearing aids, Nurse on Call services, wellness rewards programs and much more.

In addition to Medicare Advantage plans, BCBSAZ offers Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug plans. To help Medicare recipients understand their plan options and benefits, BCBSAZ is hosting free online seminars through November. The seminars share an overview of plan options and a Q&A session with a Medicare expert to receive advice and guidance, all from the safety of one's home. Learn more and register for a Medicare seminar at azblue.com/EventRSVP.

For information on BCBSAZ Medicare plans, visit azblue.com/seniors or call 1-888-288-0019 (TTY: 711).

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,400 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

