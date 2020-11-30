Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Expands Medicare Pharmacy Network with the Addition of Walgreens

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross© Blue Shield© of Arizona (BCBSAZ) announced today the addition of Walgreens pharmacies to its existing network of pharmacies available to BCBSAZ Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plan members. Qualifying members will be able to fill their medical prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Arizona, and nationwide, beginning January 2021.

BCBSAZ Medicare members can now choose from more than 60,000 pharmacies across the U.S., including Walgreens, CVS and more. To further support the medication needs of members, all BCBSAZ Medicare plans include no cost tier one drugs, including 60 and 90 day supplies, and a 100-day extended supply of tier one and tier two drugs for Medicare Advantage plan members, which can be fulfilled through retail or mail orders, all to help ensure members get the medication they need, when they need it.

"We're continuously working to make it easier for our members to get the proper medicine they need and in a timely manner, and this expansion with Walgreens offers even more convenient options," said Dr. James Napoli, Chief Medical Officer at BCBSAZ. "Our growing network of pharmacies is one of the many benefits of a BCBSAZ Medicare plan, and another example of what we're doing to improve access and convenience for our members."

BCBSAZ will offer seven Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, providing a selection of different plans that meet the budgetary and health needs of all seniors.* Each plan has built-in savings with no-cost offerings for common health needs, including primary care visits, telehealth and lab services for all in-network providers. Plans also offer additional benefits to help members stay healthy, such as no-cost home exercise kits and fitness facility memberships from Silver&Fit®, savings on hearing aids, home health care services through Nurse on Call, wellness reward programs, and more.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is open now through Dec. 7, 2020. For information on BCBSAZ Medicare plans, visit azblue.com/seniors or call 1-888-288-0019 (TTY: 711).

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.7 million customers. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is inspiring health in Arizona. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company, and its subsidiaries, employ more than 2,400 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

BCBSAZ offers BluePathway HMO and BlueJourney PPO Medicare Advantage plans. BCBSAZ Advantage, a separate but wholly owned subsidiary of BCBSAZ, offers Blue Medicare Advantage Standard, Classic, and Plus HMO plans. BCBSAZ is contracted with Medicare to offer HMO and PPO Medicare Advantage plans and PDP plans. Enrollment in BCBSAZ plans depends on contract renewal. The Silver&Fit program is provided by American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness), a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH). All programs and services are not available in all areas. This information is not a complete description of the program. ASH is an independent and separate company contracted with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) to provide health and wellness services to BCBSAZ members. The Silver&Fit program is not an insurance policy and does not provide insurance coverage. Silver&Fit and the Silver&Fit logo are registered service marks of ASH. Routine eye and hearing exam and hearing aid benefits available through participating providers. Nurse On Call is available to eligible participants. Services and treatment options presented may not be covered under your health insurance plan. Please review your benefits prior to receiving non-emergency services. Nurse On Call services are provided by an independent third party contracted with BCBSAZ.

Other pharmacies are available in our network.

*Plans not available in all areas

